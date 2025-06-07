BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - June 7 2025 2PM GMT
June 7, 2025

rt.com


Russia's top negotiator says Kiev is postponing the acceptance of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian troops and didn't even show up to the meeting site for the exchange. The death toll rises in Gaza as Israel strikes a refugee camp killing 12, while it's accused of backing ISIS-linked militants inside the enclave to counter Hamas, an Israeli MP warns of the consequences. One of the richest people on the planet is pledging to hand almost his entire fortune over to Africa, but with the dark history of the Bill Gates foundation, we question whether its so called philanthropy can do more harm than good once again.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


