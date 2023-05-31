FLASHBACK: “I don’t want to claim Trump. He’s a progressive. He’s not a true Republican candidate.”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Trump shouldn’t be so mean to Kayleigh!”
Also Kayleigh McEnany:
“People in New Hampshire are very sick, especially when they see that Donald Trump is No. 2 and doesn’t deserve to be there.”
“Donald Trump is the last person going to bring voters into the tent.”
“Mainstream Republicans don’t want to send illegal immigrants back to Mexico. That’s not the American way. There has to be some path to citizenship.”
“Donald Trump has shown himself to be a showman. I don’t think he’s a serious candidate.”
“I don’t want to claim Trump. He’s a progressive. He’s not a true Republican candidate.”
Wait until you find out who she’s gonna endorse this time.