Self-Assembling Quantum Tech in Jabs for Hacking Brains...

Dr. Ana Mihalcea (https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com) joins Maria Zeee for an in-depth explanation about how the nanotechnology in the injections affects our brains. AI can only copy what humans say and can make us think it is conscious when it is not and never will be. It must be programmed by someone.