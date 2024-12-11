The Dream Police in your Sleep: Astral Intimidation and Surveillance in the 4th Dimension

SOURCES: hopeangeltreasures "2nd story time about interacting with dream police"

https://www.tiktok.com/@hopeangeltreasures/video/7247192667380141358

illuminatescauldron "Dream police and the 4th dimension"

https://www.tiktok.com/@illuminatescauldron/video/6991125180030422277

underthecapricornsun

https://www.tiktok.com/@underthecapricornsun/video/7155501699451440427

Wordplay King "The time I encountered 9Ether astral police."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqrtOowWag0

elie.mann "#dreams #weirddream #dreampolice #spiritualtiktok #spirituality"

https://www.tiktok.com/@elie.mann/video/7286279056599977262





THREADS:

"Astral police kicked me out of the best experience of my life" reddit https://tinyurl.com/4244d36n

"Astral Police?" reddit https://tinyurl.com/2am8cjp3

"Astral prison?" reddit https://tinyurl.com/ydfj7b7k

"Experiences with the Dream Police" reddit https://tinyurl.com/4aetejzs

"Dream police gave me a warning" reddit https://tinyurl.com/y5aydzwx





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm





SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM





Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4





REDDIT POST:

"I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5



