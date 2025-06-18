Medical Kidnapping: Know Your Rights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this live, interactive webinar, we'll dive into the frightening topic of medical kidnapping, discussing stories of children being stolen from parents by state agencies and hospitals, and explaining what you can do to prevent it. Featuring Attorney Debra Salisbury, who represented the Kowalski family featured in the Netflix documentary, "Take Care of Maya", as well as WTP USA Co-Founders Dawn Jolly and Brian Festa, Esq.