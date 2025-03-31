BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DONALD TRUMP SAYS 'NOT JOKING' ABOUT POSSIBLE THIRD TERM AS US PRESIDENT 📜 [THE 22ND AMENDMENT]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
114 views • 5 months ago

Ape𝕏 - https://t.co/wh2JBybCSm


BREAKING: Donald Trump says 'not joking' about possible third term as US president. The 22nd Amendment


Source: https://x.com/CubanOnlyTrump/status/1906422722474774586


22nd Amendment


Amendment XXII

Section 1.

No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once. But this article shall not apply to any person holding the office of President when this article was proposed by the Congress, and shall not prevent any person who may be holding the office of President, or acting as President, during the term within which this article becomes operative from holding the office of President or acting as President during the remainder of such term.


Section 2.

This article shall be inoperative unless it shall have been ratified as an amendment to the Constitution by the legislatures of three-fourths of the several states within seven years from the date of its submission to the states by the Congress.


https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/amendmentxxii


https://apnews.com/article/trump-third-term-constitution-22nd-amendment-efba31be02ee96b0ef68b17fe89b7578


https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/30/us/politics/trump-third-term.html


https://www.britannica.com/topic/Twenty-second-Amendment



president donald john trumpthird term22nd amendmentmulti pronged offensivewoke meltdown
