252 ACT NOW TO STOP WHO's PANDEMIC TREATY! With Expert JAMES ROGUSKI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Armor of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/live/lsN0rdYb51M?app=desktop
4 Aug 2023
There is something you can do. Join us as we learn the latest on the Pandemic Treaty and the IHR Amendments with James Roguski.
TIME IS RUNNING OUT - MULTIPLE DEADLINES ARE RAPIDLY APPROACHING:
September 20, 2023 - The United Nations plans to adopt a “Political Declaration of the United Nations General Assembly High-level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response”
December 1, 2023 - Deadline to REJECT the amendments to the International Health Regulations that were adopted on May 27, 2022.
Mid-January, 2024 - Deadline for input to the 300+ amendments to the International Health Regulations that are currently being negotiated in secret.
May 2024 - Scheduled date for adoption of the 300+ amendments and the WHO CA+ Framework Convention (AKA: “Pandemic Treaty”)
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/stop-the-global-agenda