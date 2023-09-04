Culture War | Guest: Shemane Nugent | Book “Killer House” | How Toxic Mold Almost Killed Her | Become Your Own Investigative Sleuth | Toxic Mold Survivor

Today, Shemane Nugent joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast. She is known as a variety of things: TV host, blogger, podcaster, fitness instructor, author, and now a toxic mold survivor! She authored the recently released Amazon best selling book, “Killer House”, to discuss what happened to her and her family when they were exposed to toxic mold growing in their house. She tells us about how she was once Detroit’s Most Physical Female to barely being able to walk up a flight of stairs. It was when the health of her husband, rock star legend, Ted Nugent, and their son, Rocco started to become compromised that she began to suspect mold! Through the divine connection of a friend, she started this journey of discovery and recovery! She explains that to be healthy, people need to know what’s in their soil, air, and water. She also discusses the spiritual battle that was underlying this fight in the natural. She empowers and equips her readers to be investigative sleuths and to never give up hope!





