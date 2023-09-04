BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Culture War | Guest: Shemane Nugent | Book “Killer House” | How Toxic Mold Almost Killed Her | Become Your Own Investigative Sleuth | Toxic Mold Survivor
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 09/04/2023

Today, Shemane Nugent joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast.  She is known as a variety of things:  TV host, blogger, podcaster, fitness instructor, author, and now a toxic mold survivor! She authored the recently released Amazon best selling book, “Killer House”, to discuss what happened to her and her family when they were exposed to toxic mold growing in their house. She tells us about how she was once Detroit’s Most Physical Female to barely being able to walk up a flight of stairs.  It was when the  health of her husband, rock star legend, Ted Nugent, and their son, Rocco started to become compromised that  she began to suspect mold! Through the divine connection of a friend, she started this journey of discovery and recovery!  She explains that to be healthy, people need to know what’s in their soil, air, and water. She also discusses the spiritual battle that was underlying this fight in the natural.  She empowers and equips her readers to be investigative sleuths and to never give up hope! 


Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Killer-House-Air-Your-Killing/dp/B0C5GK5RB7 

https://www.tednugent.com/media/spirit-of-the-wild-tv/ 

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-shemane-show/id1183092848 

www.shemanenugent.rocks 

www.realamericasvoice.com - Faith and Freedom show Sundays- 10am EST

www.momsonamission.net 


Keywords
educationmomsonamissonshemanenugent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy