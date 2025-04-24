BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Government Documents Lay Out Planned Genocide of Americans
America at War
America at War
149 followers
468 views • 4 months ago

Between NASA and DARPA and the geo-engineered weather, I'd have to say we are under attack without a doubt. These documents are like a signed CONFESSION.

But that is what the organized crime syndicate calling itself "government" always does! You'll get to see stuff like this 40 years after the fact so that all guilty parties are dead, having lived long and free lives!

Same with Police and such....
They'll say "We cannot comment on current litigation" as they'll drag your name through the mud using media. They will then "Investigate themselves" and find "no wrongdoing." That will take 5 years, you'll forget about it, and they will have the case tossed out quietly while you ain't looking!

Keywords
trumpamericabibleevilvaccineisraeljewsgenocide
