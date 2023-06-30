Russian T-80BVM gave no chance to US made Ukrainian Bradley toward Kupyansk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Army's T-80BVM Main Battle Tank of the Western Military District gave no chance to the US-made Bradley operated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine towards Kupyansk. The T-80BVM tank and the adjustment of fire by the drone destroyed the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle at a distance of 9.5 km.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY