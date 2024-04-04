BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FARMER TELLS WHAT HAPPENED WHEN HOGS WERE INJECTED WITH A MRNA VACCINE💉🐷🐖🐽
399 views • 04/04/2024

They are determined to get that shit into our bodies one way or another or kill us outright.

Stand up against this war that has been declared upon us.


They injected 525 hogs with the mRNA vaccine. Here are the results after 3 weeks (21 days). 25 hogs DIED. 55 hogs became so anorexic (loss of appetite), they were near death. 20 hogs suffered from lameness (unable to walk without difficulty). 12 hogs suffered from loss of condition (the animal's condition deteriorates). 25 hogs had near-death symptoms. 30% of the hogs DIED or had near-death symptoms. They found mRNA in the meat.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/

preppingbibleagriculturepropagandafarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesdays of noahmsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetagroterrorismmanufactured fires
