This Saint News 12/24/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.
Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
This week: Trump is off the ballot in Colorado! It’s getting dirty. Let’s get in the mud. Also, how is the toleration of antisemitism on college campuses related to the anti-white hysteria going around? Later, we’ll talk with Seth Dillon from the Babylon Bee. Their headlines are hilarious and have often seemed… prophetic. I am gonna run through the headlines, followed by the X-Files, and then I got a few top stories and as usual we’ll end up with the fun stuff.
GAWNE - "Rich Men North of Richmond" Remix (One Take)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlDBF3-rHk4
Tyson James - Rittenhouse (Official Music Video)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.