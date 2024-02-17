17 February 2024 Melbourne Freedom Rally - Bourke Street

Following Nick Patterson's rally outside the Spencer Street Police Station, the Melbourne Freedom Rally 'Squad' carried out a shorter rally this time, marching from Nick's rally crowd to stop in Bourke Street for speeches before 'returning' to the steps of Parliament House. This gives a clear message of real commitment (two rallies in one day). Our 'squad' has the task of keeping people aware of the poison 'jab' and of many evil plans afoot to try to enslave us. The globalists will lose because God has every intention of winning this one, so at a spiritual level 'they' have already lost and we have been called to announce this victory in the physical realm, plus wake people up who are yet to become aware of this hybrid war.