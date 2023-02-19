Outside Pfizer and the UN demanded the PUNISHMENT of the vaccinationists: "Nuremberg NOW" "NO to the Great Reset and transhumanism."

Crowds of protesters who support medical freedom gathered outside Pfizer's World Headquarters in New York on Saturday to demand accountability for alleged side effects from coronavirus vaccines.

Footage captured by NJEG Media shows hundreds of protesters protesting the "medical JUNTA".

Some held placards with images of the huge clots that reportedly emerged from the bodies of vaccinees: #HappeningNow A medical freedom rally is taking place outside of #Pfizer World Headquarters in NYC.

Signs brought in tribute to the vaccine injured. #vaccineinjuries #protest #news pic.twitter.com/9q1igEyqkb — NJEG Media (@NJEGmedia) February 18, 2023 Outside #Pfizer World Headquarters in NYC “I’m unvaccinated I ain’t showing you my papers!” pic.twitter.com/qNoRXJV5iU — NJEG Media (@NJEGmedia) February 18, 2023

They printed images of the faces of patients who either died or developed a serious health problem after their vaccinations. Protesters later marched towards the UN headquarters chanting "Nuremberg!", referring to the Nuremberg trials that held Nazi Germany accountable for its atrocities committed during World War II. Medical freedom protesters march from #Pfizer World Headquarters to the United Nations. Chanting “Nuremberg!” then placing white flowers outside the UN. #nyc #Nuremburg2 #news pic.twitter.com/kDus41e19F — NJEG Media (@NJEGmedia) February 18, 2023

This is not the first time similar images have unfolded outside Pfizer's headquarters. Earlier this month, Project Veritas parked a giant screen truck in front of Pfizer headquarters, broadcasting undercover footage of a Pfizer executive discussing the company's involvement in virus mutations.




