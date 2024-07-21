🛑BREAKING: A CARAVAN of 2000 at Mexico So. Border are HEADED to USA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🛑BREAKING A CARAVAN OF 2000 HAS LEFT THE SOUTH BORDER OF MEXICO HEADING TO USA🛑 Oscar El Blue: Around 2000 migrants from the entities of central, and South America, has left today from the south border of Mexico in direction to the borders of the United States. Their statements were: Our intentions is to not stay in Mexico. Our intention is to go to the United States.
