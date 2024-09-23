RT News September 23, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 23, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Israeli strikes rain down on Lebanon as tensions boil over, all out war is on the horizon as the IDF reportedly moves its heavy armor towards its northern border. Gunfire breaks the night silence as Israeli forces raid Palestinian settlements across the West Bank. That’s as evidence emerges of atrocities committed by IDF troops. RT gets exclusive access into the Kursk Region, as Russian soldiers force Ukrainian troops to retreat as their Western made weapons continue to go up in smoke.