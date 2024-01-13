Matt Landman, Frankenskies Tinfoil Hat Maker & Activist

Matt's story begins like many of us. His drive is sparked after the realization that 9/11 comes to us like swiss cheese. He is connected by his proximity to Washington DC and NY city. This Virginia Tech grad is destined to be a film maker, but his passion for the truth and health drives him to create where he sees a need. Actual Activism and the Frankenskies documentary are the product. Never one to rest, he feels the need for protective clothing and you have to hear his story of being in Thailand for that one!

Matt is a deep well and very motivated to help the world. I hope we get a chance to discuss more at a second interview soon.

"Through grassroots activism, film, interviews, and international summits, Matt has gained recognition as a leader in 5G and geoengineering/chemtrail awareness activism. Matt presents unprecedented and view-changing information directly from official documentation and accepted research."

