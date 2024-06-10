BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fluoride Lawsuit Captures Shocking Admissions On The Record.
oneninetyfivenationsrising
oneninetyfivenationsrising
370 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
256 views • 11 months ago

Fluoride Lawsuit Captures Shocking Admissions On The Record.

FAN's lead attorney, Michael Connett, esq., is featured in a new MUST SEE interview on the trial and the overwhelming evidence of harm caused by the use of fluoridation chemicals. The hour-long interview by television and film producer Del Bigtree on his popular news and opinion show The Highwire includes a discussion on the history of fluoridation and industrial fluoride pollution, how the government became involved, the recent published science on fluoride's side effects, an update on the lawsuit, and a discussion of what a ruling in our favor means. Connett shares exclusive deposition videos of CDC, EPA, and NSF officials making admissions under oath that should alarm all citizens, and he reveals evidence of political pressure put on the NTP while reviewing fluoride's neurotoxic side-effects on children.

Thanks to the HighWire, Del Bigtree, and Jefferey Jaxen for hosting this important discussion on fluoride.

Keywords
vaccinesgmocdcciaunchemtrailzionistnew world orderwho9-11mossadww2depopulation agendasustainable developmentww1freemasonsimfscamdemicfluoridation of watertaxation is a thiefplan pandemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy