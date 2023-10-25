AA_IB_310_Still_Not_America

Tonight I will delve into the stupidity and cognitive dissonance of the American people who still cannot figure out where our allegiances lie. We will also discuss some recent headlines and happenings that mean nothing.

#Israel #Hamas #PsyOp #SleeperCells #Muslim #MiddleEast #Palestine #America





Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url

▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage

▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage

▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/