Tom & Jerry Cartoon - NATO, EU, Ukraine, Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Macron said about plans of sending troops to Ukraine - and immediately the Western leaders started to shush him.
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Scholz, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Tomczyk, and Czech Prime Minister Fiala declared that NATO has no such plans.