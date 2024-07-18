Brighteon Broadcast News, July 18, 2024 – Blackrock-linked investment fund placed MASSIVE put options on Trump company ONE DAY before assassination attempt

- Suspicious short bets placed on Trump's company before assassination attempt. (0:03)

- Why the deep state wants #Trump dead, including political and financial motives. (12:27)

- Biden's potential soft landing and alleged involvement in assassination attempt on Trump. (17:20)

- The Secret Service's role in shooting of Trump during campaign event. (38:21)

- Potential threats to Trump's safety and election integrity. (51:08)

- Government actions, health, and economic decline. (1:07:01)

- Global politics, economics, and trends analysis with Gerald Celente. (1:16:48)

- Commercial real estate crisis and potential bank defaults. (1:22:27)

- US foreign policy, wars, and delusional leadership. (1:27:29)

- Politics, governance, and corruption in the US. (1:37:54)

- Economic crisis, #inflation, and potential for World War III. (1:48:10)

- Israel-Iran conflict, IDF capabilities, and upcoming peace rally. (1:53:15)





