Watch Bill Gates Squirm After Asked About Epstein Meetings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
theres so many things i want to say about this but yall already know what they are so Ima just say damage control to protect his reputation while i have to include link to my video which always makes me smile and thats Bill Gates getting pied in the face
https://www.brighteon.com/611f5a51-6bdc-48e6-9d0a-aff9459d1484