Watch Bill Gates Squirm After Asked About Epstein Meetings
191 views • 11 months ago

theres so many things i want to say about this but yall already know what they are so Ima just say damage control to protect his reputation while i have to include link to my video which always makes me smile and thats Bill Gates getting pied in the face

https://www.brighteon.com/611f5a51-6bdc-48e6-9d0a-aff9459d1484

trumppresidentdonald trumpcrazycontrolledmsmbill gatesjeffrey epsteinoppositioninsanebogusnbcmar a lagodamage controlfootagepresidencyblackmailspeculationarchiveepstein islandwash dcin question
