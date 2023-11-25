God’s saints will live forever

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in Zamboanga, the Philippines on November 17, 2023.





In John 8:12, Christ says that He is the light of life. In John 11:25, Christ adds: I am the resurrection, and the life. In John 14:6, Yeshua adds that He is the Way, the Truth and the Life. In all 3 verses, Christ is life: eternal life.



In Matthew 19:17, Christ says to the young rich man: but if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments.



Romans 5:1 says that those who have faith in Christ shall be justified but also those who are doers of the law of God, performing the good works spoken of in Ephesians 2:10 and in James 2:14, 17, 20, 24, 26. A man is justified by good works or being doers of the law of God, and not by faith only.



Faith + good works are the signs of being a saint of God. The saints are they who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus (Revelation 14:12, King James Bible).



