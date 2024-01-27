The Russian Embassy in Burkina Faso held a ceremony to Hand over 25,000 Tons of Free Grain as part of Moscow's Humanitarian Aid to African Countries in Need

The Russian Embassy in Burkina Faso on Friday held a ceremony to hand over 25,000 tonnes of free grain as part of Moscow's humanitarian aid to African countries in need.

Also on Wednesday of this week I posted a video (link below) about:

The first units of the African Corps of the Russian Ministry of Defense have arrived in Burkina Faso.

A Russian contingent of 100 personnel will ensure the security of the country's leader, Ibrahim Traore, and provide assistance to local military forces in the fight against terrorists. The arrival of an additional 200 servicemen from Russia is expected in the near future.

https://www.brighteon.com/299844bd-2d07-4927-a9a7-b8916c0433ec



VIDEO & Photos courtesy of the Russian Embassy in Ouagadougou.