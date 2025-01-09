Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day moneyback guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

Insurance Complaints Ignore Exit to Sharing (Part II)

With Mark Whitesides, Prez., MightyWELL Health

ShareWellHealth.org

When ObamaCare’s expense a decade ago panicked the middle class and small business owners, out of nowhere a new market segment arose to pay medical bills – not via insurance but rather from something novel: “Religious Sharing Ministries.” After millions of Americans joined these HealthShare communities, new Sharing operations opened which were not religious and were more approachable to all Americans.

Several brokerages nationwide, including Powering Benefits (which co-host Frohman represents), started offering them in addition to insurance – to give patients protection that was affordable. (MPowering Benefits’ founder presented last month on Freedom Hub, for "Part I" of this series - which made Freedom Hub's 3rd most viewed show last year).

Back to this week’s show, with the murder of United Healthcare’s CEO unleashing an outcry against high and arbitrary rates of claim denials, the Sharing market is wondering why its better record on patient bills continues to be ignored in the media. As most patients in a Sharing community will tell you, they have had mostly pleasant experiences with advisors – not only with help getting bills paid, but also getting good guidance on where to access quality-priced tests, labs, and specialists.

Indeed, it is this niche of "price transparency" that makes the niche of MightyWELL Health. To Mr. Whitesides, transparency is simple, powerful and the most important driver of healthcare improvement. There exists so much talk from industry experts - even those who promote transparent alternatives to ACA plans, yet their employees and their families are still covered by UnitedHealth and BUCHA (the acronym for Blue Cross, United, Cigna, Humana & Aetna).

MightyWELL Health is a team of Crusaders who market Transparent Healthcare Solutions with ShareWELL Health as the cornerstone offering. They serve as a brokerage AND a Sharing community - targeting affiliates and healthcare innovators, to encourage partnerships that offer products around the Health Share.

If you’re still stuck thinking ObamaCare is the only way to cover medical bills, you need to register – to learn how leaving insurance for Sharing can help you. Think of it like leaving a bank for a credit union. You end up with better prices and better service.

