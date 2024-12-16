Η Καλυψώ αποκαλύπτει-Calypso reveals...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ευχαριστούμε πολύ την ερευνητική ομάδα που με πολύ κόπο και πείσμα, συνέλεξε τα στοιχεία της ανίερης σέκτας του Κορωπίου. Ευελπιστούμε ότι, η έρευνα θα οδηγήσει το κολαστήριο αυτό των ψυχών, στην πλήρη αποδόμησή του και στην οριστική καταδίκη των διεστραμμένων αρχηγών του. Ο Θεός θα λυπηθεί τα ανυποψίαστα θύματα και ιδίως τα μικρά παιδιά των χωρισμένων από την Σέκτα, οικογενειών, που τόσο χρόνια υποφέρουν κάτω από την ανωμαλία τους.
We are very grateful to the research team that with much effort and perseverance, collected the information of the unholy sect of Koropi. We hope that the investigation will lead this hellhole of souls to its complete deconstruction and the final condemnation of its perverse leaders. God will have mercy on the unsuspecting victims and especially on the young children of the families separated from the sect, who have suffered for so many years under their perversion.