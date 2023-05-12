This Is the Fascinating Journey of Serotonin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you know where serotonin is made? 🧠
In this video, Scott Anderson, author of the book The Psychobiotic Revolution: Mood, Food, and the New Science of the Gut-Brain Connection, reveals where!
According to Scott, serotonin – a key neurotransmitter in the brain, is made in the gut!
However, the CHALLENGE is how it gets from the gut to the brain.
Visit http://psychobiotic-revolution.com/ to learn more, and find his book, The Psychobiotic Revolution: Mood, Food, and the New Science of the Gut-Brain Connection on Amazon.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C