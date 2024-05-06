The Ambassadors of Britain and France Arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry - Russian Federation Began Exercises on the Use of Tactical Nuclear Weapons - France, part 2

The ambassadors of Britain and France arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The British diplomat spent half an hour in the facility and left without speaking to the press.

Following him, the French ambassador arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The reasons for the visit are not reported. Moscow probably handed the British a note in response to Cameron’s statement about the possibility of using British weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. And the French - to Macron’s statement about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.

After these statements, we recall that the Russian Federation began exercises on the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

Also after... The French Foreign Ministry stated that Paris did not send Foreign Legion soldiers to Ukraine.

Also today, the German government announced that it was recalling its ambassador to Moscow, Alexander Lambsdorff, to Berlin for consultations. Officially, due to a cyber attack on the email accounts of members of the German SPD party, which Germany blamed on Russian intelligence services.

Adding.... Russia's non-strategic nuclear weapons

There is little information available in open sources about the inventory of Russian tactical nuclear weapons. Unlike strategic weapons, they are not regulated by the START treaty, and there is no requirement to report on them. However, some information about Russian TNW (tactical nuclear weapons) is available.

This weaponry can exist in the form of air bombs, warheads of operational-tactical and tactical missile systems, artillery shells, mines, torpedoes, and more. It is designed to strike large targets and enemy formations on the front lines and in nearby rear areas.

Its main difference from strategic weapons is its yield, measured in tons of TNT equivalent. While strategic nuclear weapons can range from hundreds of kilotons to several megatons, TNW ranges from one to 50 kilotons. This is still significant - just a reminder, the bomb dropped on Hiroshima had a yield of "only" 15 kilotons.

It is reliably known that a nuclear warhead exists for the "Iskander-M" ballistic missile system. A mock-up of such a warhead was first displayed at the "Army-2018" forum. The yield of the warhead, according to various estimates, ranges from five to 50 kilotons. Combined with the high precision of the "Iskanders", this is enough to destroy any, even the most fortified target within minutes.

Additionally, in the late 1980s, the Soviet Air Force adopted the Kh-59M universal high-precision missile, which could be used by frontline bombers Su-34 and Su-24M, as well as multi-role fighters like the Su-30 and Su-35S. It was equipped with a nuclear warhead ranging from 3-5 to 50-100 kilotons. However, it is unknown whether similar warheads are currently in the inventory of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

It was also previously stated that sea-based "Kalibr" cruise missiles could theoretically be equipped with a nuclear warhead. There are no technical obstacles to placing a nuclear warhead with a yield ranging from 50 to 200 kilotons in the missile's casing.

As for free-falling air bombs with special warheads, the Soviet Union mastered their production back in the 1960s. Surely, there are still reserves for a rainy day in special storage facilities.

The same can be said for nuclear artillery ammunition. The smallest projectile of this type in the USSR was the 152-mm projectile 3BV3, adopted in 1981. It was developed as a modification of a standard high-explosive fragmentation shell for guns such as the D-20, ML-20, self-propelled howitzers 2S3 "Akatsiya", 2S5 "Hyacinth-S", and towed "Hyacinth-B". Yield - 2.5 kilotons. Thus, all Russian artillery of 152-millimeter caliber can fire this projectile.

Similar ammunition was developed for the 240-millimeter self-propelled mortar "Tulip".

In any case, according to Western experts' estimates, the arsenal of Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons is the largest in the world.