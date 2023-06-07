BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHO Expert Explains Health Regulations and Pandemic Treaty – Interview with James Roguski | www.kla.tv/26254
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
56 views • 06/07/2023

The changes to 13 articles of the International Health Regulations proposed by the Biden administration opened a Pandora's box. Why they would be better renamed the "International Surveillance, Control, Notification, Emergency Declaration and Fear-Mongering Regulations" is explained by the renowned researcher James Roguski from the USA in this Kla.TV interview. If you think the new WHO pandemic treaty is about improving people's health, this interview will inevitably widen your horizon. But listen for yourself!

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26254


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


International Health Regulations with Amendments Status of February 2023

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf


The WHO CA+ (WHO Convention Agreement) Status May 22, 2023:

https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/DRAFT_INB_Bureau-text_22-May.pdf


Australian Petition against International Health Regulations:

https://australiaexitsthewho.com/


British Petition against International Health Regulations:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/635904

US Petition for politicians on this topic, also HR79, Draft to get the US out of the WHO:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community-forum/stop-the-who-power-grab/


More petitions:

http://WORLDWIDE.ExitTheWHO.com


James Roguski's website:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/


Further important websites on this topic:

www.stopthewho.com

www.screwthewho.com

www.exitthewho.com

whopandemicemergency declarationpandemic treatyhealth regulations
