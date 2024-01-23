1977 Ford F250 Super Cab 6.6L steaming Carburetor

Adventures with my "new" 1977 Ford F250, 6.6L Super Cab!



Follow me on this journey of one of my bountiful blessings from Adonai, getting my '77 Super roadworthy & dependable.



Excited!

Praise Adonai!



The Carburetor steams after the engine is shut down.



What?!

I've never seen such a thang!

Exploring possibilities.

Truck sat for 6+ months before I purchased it.

Maybe condensation in the Fuel Tanks?

Bought some Heet to treat it with.

Good friends, good advice. 👌😁



Lord willing, as soon as the weather quits being so nasty, I'll get back under the Hood & try to decipher this vehicle.



I've been collecting new parts to tackle this project.



Got a whole box full of them! 😆

Along with just about enough smarts to get into trouble! 🤣





Should a be fun project.

Excited about getting this Truck on the road!