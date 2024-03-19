We've Got to Stop the "Gimmegrant" Invasion!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 19, 2024 -- Today, we’re faced with five extraordinary results of the Biden Administration’s efforts to bring new Democrat voters into the US and give them rights and privileges without any responsibilities. Crying “gimme, gimme, gimme” they expect US taxpayers to foot the bill. Therefore, we will expose them and their tactics, hopefully ending this “gimmegrant” invasion and the subsequent abuse of the Constitution.
