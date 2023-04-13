JOE BIDEN: 𝗪𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗞??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Is this 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙤𝙛 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖 𝙛𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙠 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙨 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙅𝙤𝙚 𝘽𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣?
Can skin act like that??
Source @𝙀𝙉𝘿 ILLUMINATI 🔺️❌