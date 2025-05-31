🚨Poison For Profit? US Exposed As Global Crime Hub - money laundering & organized crime leader - Catherine Austin Fitts

🚨💲POISON FOR PROFIT? US EXPOSED AS GLOBAL CRIME HUB

Investment banker & former Bush official Catherine Austin Fitts reveals America's dirty secret:

The US is the GLOBAL LEADER in:

🔺Money laundering

🔺Organized crime flows

🔺Poison-for-profit industries

Why? Because they wanted their checks to keep coming, Fitts argues.

"So we have a financial dependency as a society on doing things that harm other people, including our own children and our own selves."