HEARTLESS... US Rep. Brian Mast - says there are No Innocent Palestinians in Gaza and more Civilian infrastructure should be Destroyed

Heartless US Representative Brian Mast, who says there are no innocent Palestinians in Gaza and that more civilian infostructure should be destroyed:

- It will be better if we kill all the terrorists and kill everyone of their supporters.

by Hikaru Kitabayashi

New Zealand, as of 31 January 2024, and Sweden (to much internal criticism), as of 1 February 2024, in addition to the USA, Germany, the EU, Japan, France, Switzerland, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Austria, Finland, Iceland, Romania, and Estonia, have become the 17th and 18th political bodies to suspend its donations to UNRWA. This represents a clear violation of the recent decision of the International Court of Justice, which called for increasing aid to Gaza instead of stopping it. This is a coordinated policy by countries to commit genocide in cooperation with Israel as part of an international, state-engineered, holocaust. It is to be hoped that prosecution of these states on the charge of aiding and abetting genocide will soon take place. This seems entirely possible in that the justifications given by the above countries to suspend their contributions to UNRWA are weak, being based merely on unsubstantiated claims made by the government of Israel aimed at pressuring the United Nations and punishing it (https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/01/1145987) for the reports United Nations bodies submitted to the International Court of Justice about the effects of the brutal aggression that has been carried out on the people of Gaza.

As for financial support of UNRWA, Arab countries have so far not withdrawn support and fundraising efforts have begun to appear in various countries. Among European countries, Spain's support of UNRWA has been the strongest.

The funds being blocked by the above mentioned 18 nations come close to 839 million dollars in humanitarian funding for the registered Palestinian refugees now numbering 5.9 million people. This money represents a gaping hole in UNRWA's budget that before 7 October 2023 only came to 1.048 billion dollars.

Funding UNRWA is important. Being a United Nations agency, it is perhaps the only organization Israel is not capable of permanently stopping from providing food and humanitarian services to the people of Gaza and the West Bank. Prosecution before the International Court of Justice of all nations aiding and abetting the Genocide taking place is also important. It is important to remember that both these actions can be accomplished as a result of citizen action.

1. Private citizens can make a donation by clicking here on these blue letters which are a link to the donation page of UNRWA's official website. (https://donate.unrwa.org/-landing-page/en_EN)

2. Prosecution of nations is possible under international law. This might sound too big to do anything about. But, it's not. People generally don't realize that everyone has influence to force this to happen. Researchers who have studied the phenomenon of influence have found that, no matter how insignificant a person thinks he or she is, that person is almost always capable of starting and changing the direction of dialog of a certain number of intimates numbering perhaps 20 to 30 people. If the thinking of these people changes, even a little, a further 20 to 30 individuals, each, for the circles that these intimates belong to will also be affected. The power to exercise influence (including indirect influence) is approximately 500 to 1000 people per person, no matter how insignificant. It belongs to everyone and not just the rich, the powerful, and the evil. We, the ordinary people of the world, have the power to change the direction of nations, if we would only believe in ourselves and exercise that power. This is a fervid prayer for people, ordinary people, to do so.