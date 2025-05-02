Alternate Realities and Time Travel - Tyler Kiwala interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/05/02/alternate-realities-and-time-travel/

In Part 1, James Bartley and Tyler Kiwala discuss alternate realities, consciousness, and the potential for time travel. They also discuss how milabs work with different military factions on different timelines.





In Part 2 James and Tyler talk about portals, alternate realities, and the intersection of technology and consciousness. They discuss time travel, quantum entanglement, and the impact of nanotechnology. They also talk about on the mysterious disappearances of individuals from indigenous communities, the influence of AI on human relationships, and the nature of interdimensional warfare.