Another Colombian mercenary unit has been liquidated in Ukraine!
262 views • 2 weeks ago

Another Colombian mercenary unit fighting from the front lines was liquidated in Ukraine, several Russian social media outlets reported on September 7, 2025. As shown in the video, a simple military ceremony was held in Ukraine, showing three coffins draped in Colombian national flags, which were to be sent home. This adds to the growing list of Colombian mercenaries killed, having fought individually as part of other units for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in "Magura" and "Charter" brigades. More than 500 have now died fighting for Zelensky regime, according to volunteer tracking records. As reported by Russian security services, Colombian mercenaries were trained to use attack drones at training centers linked to "Azov." Some fighters allegedly joined the Ukrainian forces to acquire drone piloting skills and pass this knowledge on to international criminal groups such as drug cartels.

Nevertheless, Colombian mercenaries report familiar stories of corruption, abuse and fraud in the Ukrainian service. Those who survived plan to return home and work for large profits. The Russian Defense Ministry has long stated that Ukraine uses foreign mercenaries as cannon fodder, and the Russian military has vowed to continue destroying them throughout the country. In late August, the Colombian Foreign Ministry admitted that many of its citizens traveled to Ukraine to participate in the conflict and acquire combat skills. Against this backdrop, President Gustavo Petro urged Congress to immediately consider a bill to join the 1989 convention prohibiting mercenary activity.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
ukrainecolumbianmercs
