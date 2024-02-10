Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 08 - 09, 2024





▪️Russian troops launched combined attacks on enemy targets in the rear regions of the so-called. Ukraine. In Odessa , a temporary deployment point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of a technical college was hit.





▪️A series of explosions also occurred in Nikolaev , where the Equator shipyard came under attack. Nevertheless, in order to inflict significant damage on such objects, it is necessary to allocate a sufficient number of missiles to them.





▪️The Ukrainian formations also did not sit idly by and again tried to attack the rear regions of Russia with drones. Six drones were intercepted over the territory of the Crimean Peninsula , without destruction.





▪️In the neighboring Krasnodar region, the enemy tried to hit civilian infrastructure. Russian anti-aircraft gunners intercepted all the devices, but the debris of one of them led to a fire on the territory of the Ilsky Oil Refinery .





▪️In the Oryol region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also tried to strike at the facilities of the fuel and energy complex. One of the drones was intercepted over the territory of an oil depot in the village of Steel Horse ; significant destruction was avoided.





▪️For the third time, a Ukrainian drone managed to reach the Nizhny Novgorod region . The device was suppressed by electronic warfare in the industrial zone of Dzerzhinsk .





▪️The border settlements of the Belgorod region are still affected. In the Shebekinsky urban district, the village of Rzhevka came under fire: five people were injured of varying degrees of severity.

#video #digest #map #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar