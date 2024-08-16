Be Ready for a Shock

Whether or not you think our current conditions are normal, calm and healthy, or bizarre, distressed and ill, a coming major shock event is likely.

Distraction entertainment, political theater and propaganda are all in play, which reduce attention on the signs of disturbance in progress.

It is wise to do some research and be as prepared as possible because society may not function well for some while during and after such a crisis.





