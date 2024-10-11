Peter Navarro | JD Vance Turned The Harris Blue Tide Trump Red

The Deep Dive crew take a look at Peter Navarro's claim of a momentum shift following the Vance Walz October 1 debate



Navarro writes:



The Kamala Harris blue tide in this year’s presidential election turned Trump red on October 1st. That’s the night the youngster JD Vance made the oldster Tim Walz look like both a little kid and lunkhead.



This momentum shift, long overdue, is as it should be. The Trump-Vance ticket is strongly preferred by voters on the top issues that now regularly pop out in the polls: the economy and the related issue of inflation, immigration and border security, crime and public safety, foreign policy and the chaos in Gaza and carnage Ukraine.



The margins in favor of Trump-Vance on these most salient issues are not even close and no amount of abortion, health care or threats to democracy messaging can possibly level that polling playing field.



By speaking directly to the people, JD Vance was able to shake off the shackles the legacy media had immediately bound him in once he was on the ticket. Here, the treatment of Vance versus Walz by the likes of ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, and print agit-propers like the New York Times and Washington Post offered a stark “cat lady” indictment of a Leftist, pro-Harris press seeking to intervene in an election.