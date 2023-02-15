© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.02.14 The disasters of the economy and vaccine are just the beginning, don’t take any chance, and be mentally prepared for the worst. If the CCP is not taken down, the world has no health security or future.
经济，疫苗灾难等等一切灾难只是刚刚开始，今年不能有任何侥幸心里，一定做好最坏的心里准备，共产党不灭，这个世界没有健康和未来。