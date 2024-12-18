© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Cancer Cases Exploding & Authorities Persecute One of the World’s Top Cancer Doctors w/ Dr. Makis
Radiologist, oncologist, and cancer researcher Dr. William Makis, says he is seeing bizarre cancers in Kids.
"The scary thing is that I'm seeing...bizarre cancers...in kids...And now you've injected millions of kids with the COVID jabs...what if you've given these kids a significantly increased risk of cancer?...And...These things are integrating into people's genomes."
➡️ Watch Full Interview https://rumble.com/v5xrl18-cancer-cases-exploding-and-authorities-persecute-one-of-the-worlds-top-canc.html
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/