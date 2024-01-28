Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Trump: LEADING BY 78 POINTS | RealAmericasVoice
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
48 views
Published a month ago

"We started off with 11. The first few fell off fast, and then it got a little bit tougher, and now we are down to 1, and she's not doing too well." - President Trump.

Keywords
presidentmagadonald j trumppresidential racetrump 2024agenda 47

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket