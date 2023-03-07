Quo Vadis





Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for March 1, 2023.





I am here with you, a mother cannot leave you alone when you, beloved children, invoke her.





Sons, unfortunately the times to come will be even more complicated but you are not afraid, I will never leave you alone.





Your world is getting worse every day and my Son is suffering too much, I believe that you will not have to wait much longer since, He loves you and does not want every day, someone to suffer and die from the wickedness of other brothers.





Enough is enough! You do not deserve, some of you, to suffer too much for the wickedness of some, keep praying and interceding for these young people who no longer know what evil is.





Please, you who still pray to the Eternal Father, continue to make sacrifices to offer them for the young, who by losing their faith, kill each other.





Always set your own good example as too many young people are losing their lives due to the temptations of satan.





Not believing only leads my children to hurt each other.





I am suffering a lot, I pray Jesus for these disobedient children of mine, but satan holds them strong in his hand, for they allow them.





My children, I count so much on you, do not tire of praying and fasting to make these young children of mine find the true way, that way that leads to Jesus and therefore to their eternal joy.





I thank you for your intercessions, I bless you and protect you.





Your Heavenly Mother.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpLW4mRiJv0



