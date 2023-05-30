© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2hi2x78f32
0518 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
American people are also the victim of your deep state, which has been selling out your best interest to the CCP.
美国人民也是你们的深层政府的受害者,他们中的一些人一直在向中共出卖你们的利益。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks