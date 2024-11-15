Stew Peters announces 'Occupied' film exposing the Zionist takeover of America's government

To learn more, visit: https://www.occupiedfilm.com/





- Interview Introduction and Initial Remarks (0:00)

- Concerns Over Trump's Cabinet Selections (0:59)

- Criticism of Anti-Semitism Claims and Pro-Israel Stance (3:27)

- Historical and Religious Context of Israel (3:42)

- Indoctrination and Propaganda in Christian Churches (6:09)

- Stu Peters' Film "Occupied" and Its Message (8:12)

- Geopolitical Implications and Future Conflicts (14:49)

- The Role of Evangelical Christians and Media Suppression (19:41)

- The Distinction Between Jews and Zionists (20:00)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (41:22)





