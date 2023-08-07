Why won't Fox News report THESE Tucker Carlson stories?

Glenn Beck





Aug 6, 2023





Tucker Carlson has broken a lot of big news stories since Fox News took him off the air, including during his presidential candidate interviews at the Blaze Media Summit and his Devon Archer interview. But Fox News has allegedly refused to let hosts cover them. Tucker Carlson biographer Chadwick Moore — who says Fox stopped booking him after ending Tucker's show — tells Glenn what he heard from Fox News insiders who were not happy with the company's apparent decision. Plus, he reviews his new biography book, "Tucker," which he wrote after spending 100 hours with Carlson.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKtX9_h5Iq4