Our Lady's Medjugorje Message to Marija for January 1, 2024

Here is the description of Our Lady's apparition and Message for January 1, 2024 according to visionary Maria:





During the apparition when Our Lady came she was joyful.





She prayed over us and for our intentions for a longer time and at the end she said:





"Thank you for having responded to my call and for praying for my intentions."





And Our Lady said that "Neither you nor your children nor your children's children will regret this."





She blessed all who were present at the apparition.





She then asked the priests present to give everyone their blessing.





What follows came from Sister Emmanuel of Medjugorje:





“Dear pilgrim friends We have a very special invitation from Medjugorje!





Marija Pavlovic (visionary) received a very powerful invitation from Our Lady to invite all parishioners and pilgrims to unite in prayer for peace on Apparition Hill tomorrow from 3-6 p m January 1st, the feast of Mary, Mother of God!





Maria shared that it was a long Apparition tonight.





Marija was surprised at Our Lady’s request and said that Our Lady will give us a present (a gift) during the Apparition tomorrow, which will take place on Apparition Hill tomorrow at 5.40 pm (Medjugorje time).





We would like to invite everyone to respond to this very special request from Our Lady and to make time to pray during these three hours of prayer, Our Lady needs us and our prayers!”





The response of the people, of the faithful, including parishioners and pilgrims, was incredible!





Tens of thousands of believers, on the day the solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, is celebrated, went up to the Podbrdo, despite the heavy rain that continued to fall for hours, and incessantly prayed the Rosary.





A testimony once again of what Medjugorje is in the Church: a model to be imitated, where the praying people respond without delay, bend their knees and pray without getting tired, for the intentions of the Virgin Mary who embraces the whole world.





