© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #358
0. 6:17 Kansas City Wins Super Bowl/Kid suing Deadspin over Fake Racism
1. 28:11 Tucker Carlson interviewed Vladmir Putin
2. 45:51 Gina Carano suing Disney with Elon Musk backing her legal bills
3. 1:14:56 Is Elon Musk teaming up with Nelson Peltz to buy Disney?
4. 1:30:51 Joe Rogan Ends Spotify Exclusivity
5. 1:45:53 US Bombs Targets of Iranian Proxies in Syria and Iraq
6. 2:00:09 YouTube Content.
A) YouTube gets caught by Jordan Peterson burying his name in auto fill function
B) YouTube threatens Louis Rossmann over GreyJay and it backfires immediately
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/71....4013773626613760/fee
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts