Red Pill Nation Hangout #358
Neroke-5
39 views • 02/23/2024

Red Pill Nation Hangout #358

0. 6:17 Kansas City Wins Super Bowl/Kid suing Deadspin over Fake Racism

1. 28:11 Tucker Carlson interviewed Vladmir Putin

2. 45:51 Gina Carano suing Disney with Elon Musk backing her legal bills

3. 1:14:56 Is Elon Musk teaming up with Nelson Peltz to buy Disney?

4. 1:30:51 Joe Rogan Ends Spotify Exclusivity

5. 1:45:53 US Bombs Targets of Iranian Proxies in Syria and Iraq

6. 2:00:09 YouTube Content.

A) YouTube gets caught by Jordan Peterson burying his name in auto fill function

B) YouTube threatens Louis Rossmann over GreyJay and it backfires immediately


Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605


newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
