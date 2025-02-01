The fight for transparency is here ~ When will the gas-lighting stop ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this discussion we will discuss the issues that took place at the confirmation hearing for Robert Kennedy Jr's presidential nomination as the new director of the Health and Human Services. We will also talk about the main issues that he is attack for standing up against by demonizing him as a anti-vaxxer and the fact that they don't want to ever admit that they have been harming us all in the name of climate change. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire episode 409 Confirmation Bias.
References:
- The Highwire Episode 409: Confirmation Bias
https://rumble.com/v6f4zmy-episode-409-confirmation-bias.html?playlist_id=N6WdotpNgrQ
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192
- Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak by Robert Kennedy Jr.
+ https://booksrun.com/9781510766969-vax-unvax-what-does-the-science-say-childrens-health-defense
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/