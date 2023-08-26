Sasquatch, AI, Australia & UFOs, Congress requests captured UAPs info - Week in Review - Aug 26

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Audio book version of US Army Insider Missions released. Australian media begins covering UFOs. Artificial Intelligence and copyright law. Sasquatch are working with benevolent ETs. Update on Peru alien attacks. US Congress requests Intelligence Community Inspector General for info about classified UFO reverse engineering programs, Jeremy Corbell believes UFOs are alien craft and not reverse engineered spacecraft. Curious Space Force connection to Lahaina, Maui fire.
Dr Michael Salla Twitter/X Feed: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla